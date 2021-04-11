"That's not good!" - Current champion recalls awkward first meeting with Vince McMahon

Riddle has said WWE Chairman Vince McMahon disapproved of his "goofy" persona when he first arrived in the company.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, the King of Bros said he admitted to Vince McMahon that he was a "goofy" kind of guy. McMahon didn't react well to this, saying, "Goofy? That's not good!"

However, Riddle would defend his personality to the boss, saying, "But I'm also a killer too!"

Here's what Riddle had to say about his awkward first meeting with Vince McMahon:

"At first, everybody was really hesitant, even Vince. Everybody was like “Oh…” I remember when I was in his office, so I was like “Yeah I fought in the UFC, I’m kind of goofy.” He said, “Goofy? That’s not good!” I was like “What? Being goofy is awesome! I’m fun, I’m feeling good, I’m goofy!” He was like, "(Imitates Vince McMahon’s voice) You don’t want to be a goof.” I was like, “I do wanna be a goof! Maybe you don’t want a goof here, but I wanna be goofy. But I’m also a killer too! I fought in the UFC, I won world championships and everything!” So it’s like, you’ve got to realize, I’m a very Ying Yang character. I’ve got dimensions, different levels."

Hopefully Vince McMahon has warmed up to Riddle's character by now. Riddle will face Sheamus for the United States Championship on WrestleMania 37 Night Two tonight.

Riddle tried to explain himself to John Cena

John Cena was the face of WWE for years

Another WWE name who wanted to get to know Riddle better upon his arrival was John Cena. Riddle explained how Cena asked him to describe what King of Bros meant in one sentence, with Riddle unable to do so:

"John Cena! I remember when I met John Cena. He goes, “Explain the King of Bros in one sentence.” I go, “I can’t.” He goes, “You can’t?” I was like, “I’m way to complicated to explain in one sentence.” He’s like, “You gotta learn how to do it, bro.” And I tried it, I still haven’t. John Cena, I’m still trying!"

