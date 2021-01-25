Riddle to run the Hurt Business Gauntlet on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley might think he's finished with Riddle, but The Orginal Bro disagrees and will run a Hurt Business Gauntlet match on WWE RAW to get another shot at the United States Champion.

To get another shot at Lashley, Riddle must win three matches in one night one after another tomorrow on WWE RAW. He'll face MVP and the RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

The tension that is building between Alexander and Benjamin was highlighted today by WWE. Check out an excerpt from WWE.com...

Riddle is lined up to face Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and MVP in a Gauntlet Match tomorrow night on Raw, with a United States Title opportunity on the line. Riddle will face off against Benjamin first with Alexander and MVP waiting in the wings.

The Original Bro has had issues with The Hurt Business, clashing with them last week in Six-Man Tag Team action alongside Lucha House Party. Though The Hurt Business prevailed, the apparent dissension between Benjamin and Alexander continued.

The odds may be stacked against Riddle, but might he be able to exploit the potential rift in the dominant faction to put himself in position for a date with The All Mighty?

Can Riddle earn another shot at Bobby Lashley and the WWE United States Championship?

If Riddle is successful tomorrow night, you would have to imagine his United States title match with Lashley will take place this Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Riddle's last title shot saw him get jumped by Lashley before the bell and was left to fight underneath for the duration of the match. Will things be different if the two men meet on an even playing field at the Royal Rumble? Only time will tell.

As of this writing, there are already three matches announced for tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW. Beyond the Hurt Business Gauntlet, there are two big matches scheduled from the women's division including...

Asuka will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair will go one on one with Shayna Baszler

Do you think Riddle will be able to run the gauntlet tomorrow night? Are you excited about the potential rematch between Riddle and Lashley? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.