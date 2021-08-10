"We didn't see eye to eye" - WWE RAW star says John Cena misunderstood him

WWE RAW star Riddle has revealed that he and John Cena “didn’t see eye to eye” when they first met.

Cena participated in a “bro off” with Riddle during a short in-ring segment on the July 19 episode of WWE RAW. A week later, the two men joined forces to defeat MACE and T-BAR in a dark match following another RAW episode.

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta recently spoke to Riddle about a variety of WWE topics, including his segment with Cena. The former United States Champion said he and Cena are now “bros” after they resolved their initial misunderstanding.

“John Cena’s pretty cool, you know,” Riddle said. “Originally, when we first met we didn’t see eye to eye. He didn’t really understand what a bro was, but now he gets it. We’re bros.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Riddle’s thoughts about working with John Cena. He also spoke about his on-screen and off-screen relationship with Randy Orton.

Riddle on John Cena’s unselfishness

Riddle and John Cena's "bro off"

John Cena has also been involved in untelevised segments with superstars including Bianca Belair and Dominik Mysterio over the last three weeks.

Riddle praised Cena for unselfishly helping some of WWE’s younger talents since making his return to the company.

“John doesn’t have to and didn’t have to do that, and he went out of his way to make it part of the show and we did it,” Riddle added. “It made me happy and we even tagged together later that night on the darker part of the show where it was off camera. It was a lot of fun, and yeah, it was good.”

John Cena showed up after RAW went off the air. pic.twitter.com/IMG9xYWmuu — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 10, 2021

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton hitting Riddle with an RKO. Following the show, Cena hugged both Orton and Riddle before teaming up with Damian Priest to defeat Jinder Mahal and Veer.

Watch WWE SummerSlam Live on Sony Ten 1 (English) channels on 22nd August 2021 at 5:30 am IST.

Edited by Colin Tessier