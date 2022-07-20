Riddle says WWE RAW star is one of the "greatest wrestlers" of the current era

Former United States Champion Riddle recently named his current rival Seth Rollins as one of the best wrestlers in the world right now.

The two stars are currently embroiled in a feud on Monday Night RAW and are scheduled to collide at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville next week. Rollins is a four-time world champion and is fresh off a feud against Cody Rhodes.

In a recent interview with ProSieben MAXX, Riddle stated that he's excited for his match against Seth Rollins and had major praise for his future opponent.

"So Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is probably one of the best, greatest wrestlers to be doing it right now in this era and to be on the SummerSlam card against Seth Rollins, dude, there’s nothing — other than fighting for a world title or something like that, there’s nothing bigger than going against one of the best in the world at one of the biggest shows in the world in the biggest company in the world so, pretty, pretty excited bro," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Seth Rollins comments on facing Riddle at WWE SummerSlam

The Original Bro and The Visionary have been feuding on the red brand for a while now. On this week's RAW, Rollins attacked Riddle during his appearance on The KO Show.

Speaking to Metro, Rollins revealed he is "excited" for their match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

"Obviously he’s coming off a big title match against Roman Reigns not too long ago, I’m coming off this story with Cody Rhodes where everyone finally realised that I’m the best to ever do it,'' said Rollins. "I think we’re both riding big waves. I think we can really impress people! I’m excited to see if he can rise to my level," said Rollins.

The Visionary has gained some momentum after losing three straight matches to Cody Rhodes since their feud started at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Ezekiel on the latest episode of RAW and will look to keep up his winning ways by defeating Riddle at SummerSlam.

Do you agree that Seth Rollins is one of the greatest wrestlers of today? Sound off in the comments section below.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will emerge victorious at SummerSlam? Seth Rollins Riddle 7 votes so far