Ridge Holland sends a message after injuring another WWE star; he needed surgery

Ridge Holland has sent a message to a WWE star whom he injured, and who had to go through surgery.

Cruz Del Toro recently updated fans, letting them know that he went through a successful surgery and that he was beginning his return process.

Holland has not had the best fortune when it comes to injuring stars. It was after moves by him that Big E and Elton Prince suffered injuries. The injury to Big E might well have ended his career, with the star still healing and speaking about how he might never wrestle again.

However, Ridge Holland has also found himself unlucky in storylines, having hurt stars such as Ilja Dragunov and Cruz Del Toro to further creative angles. During the April 9 episode of NXT, he accidentally slammed the door on Del Toro's hand.

This was used to write Del Toro off so that he could have surgery for his real injury. Now, Holland has sent a message to Del Toro, apologizing.

Del Toro responded soon after, seemingly not interested in the apology.

Ridge Holland is going through a character change in WWE

Holland has "retired" from WWE but has still continued being involved on NXT television. He attacked Joe Gacy with a steel chair ahead of Stand and Deliver on WrestleMania weekend.

Holland was also asked about his actions and said that he lost control and that he needed to apologize. As it turns out, he's seemingly going through a character reformation.

Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde confronted Holland after that and said that they didn't believe in his reformation, which led to him leaving fast, but not before slamming a door on Del Toro's hand.

It's not clear at this time where Holland's story is going, but it will be interesting to see whether Del Toro comes looking for revenge.

