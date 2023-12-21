Top WWE Superstar’s injury reportedly just part of a controversial storyline

New details have been reported on the status of a top WWE Superstar who appeared to have been injured.

Ridge Holland returned to the developmental brand this week and interrupted the NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. Holland stated that he came back to the former black-and-gold brand to redeem himself. Later, a non-title match between the two stars was made for the show's main event.

However, the hard-fought bout ended with The Brawling Brutes member dropping The Mad Dragon on his head. The Russian star then clutched his neck as the referee called for help and ruled a No Contest. Dragunov was then stretchered out as a concerned Holland watched.

There has been some concern over Dragunov's status, but word from backstage is that this was just a storyline injury angle, according to Fightful Select. The NXT Champion is OK.

The spot played off of how Holland was involved in Big E's serious neck injury almost two years ago. The idea was seen as controversial among some within WWE because of this, but officials still went through with it.

Backstage WWE reactions to stretcher angle

The Ilja Dragunov vs. Ridge Holland angle was seen as controversial among some in WWE, but NXT Producers seemed pleased with the reactions they received from fans at the NXT Arena inside the WWE Performance Center.

The new report from Fightful Select notes that producers were aware that most in attendance understood this was an angle because they quickly announced that the next tapings were starting when this was filmed last week.

Furthermore, NXT sources indicated that everyone backstage was happy with the performances from Dragunov and Holland and with the camera work. Officials had cameras follow the NXT Champion all the way to the ambulance and then got the shot of the ambulance driving off.

It was not announced when Holland would get his shot at the NXT Championship. But it is believed that might happen sometime after New Year's Evil on Tuesday, January 2, as that is when Trick Williams will get his title shot.

The next NXT Premium Live Event is Vengeance Day on Sunday, February 4, from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

What did you think of how they played off the Big E - Ridge Holland controversy on NXT? What is your prediction for Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams? Sound off in the comments below!