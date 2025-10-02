  • home icon
  • "Ridiculous downfall," "Charlotte Flair couldn't save his career" - WWE fans slam 35-year-old star

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 02, 2025 13:16 GMT
Charlotte Flair on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
WWE frequently offers superstars a second opportunity after their release and a stint on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, Andrade was recently released from the Stamford-based promotion and set a strange record in the industry, to which fans reacted following his appearance on AEW.

Andrade had a decent run in the Stamford-based promotion alongside Rey Fénix in the tag team division before he was released from the company. The release came out of nowhere, as the duo were reportedly expected to face The Wyatt Sicks in France for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

After the release, El Idolo accepted bookings on the independent circuit, and many wondered what's next in the 35-year-old star's career. On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Andrade returned to the promotion. He not only attacked Kenny Omega but also joined The Don Callis Family.

After the debut, fans slammed the former United States Champion for jumping promotions and not doing anything of significance in his time as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, a certain section theorized that El Idolo's return was doomed from the beginning, and having Flair by his side would not help his case.

It'll be interesting to see what El Idolo does in All Elite Wrestling with The Don Callis Family.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair filed for a divorce following his return to WWE

In 2024, Andrade made his return to the Stamford-based promotion and competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match. While he got a decent reception and a tag team match alongside Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XL against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, the 35-year-old star lost steam in the coming months.

Meanwhile, there was a major shift in Andrade's personal life as he and Charlotte Flair reportedly filed for a divorce. Later, the divorce was granted in October 2024, and the two took some time before they publicly addressed it and opened up about why they decided to split.

The 14-time WWE Women's Champion, in an interview, also explained the reason behind the end of their marriage. Regardless of their personal ups and downs, both were on Friday Night SmackDown and worked as tag team wrestlers in their respective divisions.

Lately, The Queen is teaming up with Alexa Bliss, and the duo holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Andrade started a new journey in All Elite Wrestling as the newest member of The Don Callis Family.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
