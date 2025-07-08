"I've given up on myself", "Gotten divorced three times" - Charlotte Flair makes heartbreaking admission after WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair recently opened up about the differences between her on-screen character and her real-life persona. The decorated star has been at the top of WWE for around a decade and has won it all. However, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for The Queen when it comes to her personal life.

The 14-time Women's Champion recently reflected on her wrestling journey and shed light on her personal life and battles in an article for The Players' Tribune. She discussed how her personality was vastly different from the "supremely confident" Charlotte Flair that she portrays on the screen.

"When that camera turns off, I’m just Ashley Fliehr. And unlike Charlotte, Ashley is not always supremely confident. And sometimes she does get rattled. And she doesn’t win constantly. Actually….. I lose pretty often. I’ve spent a lot of my life losing. And if I’m being really real—I’ve spent a lot of my life feeling like a loser," Flair wrote.

Winning is one thing that you would associate Flair with, given her success in WWE. Her on-screen character oozes confidence, and her ability to put on a show when the lights shine brightest has been impressive. But away from the ring, it has been a different story, as she revealed.

"I’ve lost at just about everything there is to lose at: I’ve flaked on promises. I’ve cut and run from challenges. I’ve quit on dreams. I’ve had my childhood home foreclosed on. I’ve alienated friends. I’ve disappointed family. I’ve given up on myself. I’ve lost people I love. And yeah, let’s just get it out of the way: I’ve gotten divorced three times. And I know that none of that makes me unique…. and I know that nothing in a million years will make me “normal,” or relatable, or sympathetic. But I’m still human," Flair added, making a heartfelt admission. [H/T: The Players' Tribune]

Flair married fellow WWE star Andrade in 2022, but the pair got divorced in early 2024 after two years of marriage. With these comments, The Queen was able to give fans a more personal look that goes beyond her Charlotte Flair persona on WWE programming.

Charlotte Flair reveals why she got into wrestling

Charlotte Flair has been carrying her father's legacy admirably in pro wrestling, but Ric Flair wasn't the reason she got into the business.

"I know what I thought about. I didn’t get into wrestling from my dad. It was for my little brother. And I think people kind of forget that. Like, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” Charlotte said in an interview with WrestleZone (H/T: Ringside News)

Despite not being inclined to get into wrestling early on, Charlotte has been able to live up to the legendary standards set by Ric Flair, all the while dealing with the ups and downs in her personal life.

