Rikishi comments on potentially seeing his son win major WWE championship soon

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently addressed the possibility of his son, Jey Uso, winning the World Heavyweight Championship and main eventing WrestleMania.

Since splitting from The Bloodline last year, Jey Uso has become one of the most popular superstars on RAW. Despite currently being one of the top singles stars, the 38-year-old has yet to win a singles title.

Over the past few months, Main Event Jey had shots at the Intercontinental Title and World Heavyweight Championship but failed to capture either. Meanwhile, Jey recently defeated Finn Balor on RAW to advance to the second round of the King of the Ring tournament.

On his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer addressed the possibility of his son winning the tournament and eventually winning the World Heavyweight Title and main eventing The Show of Shows:

"Main event WrestleMania, hopefully? Yeah, that would be great. You know, but I mean, okay, let's see how far Jey goes. You know what I mean, obviously, he's a fan favorite," he said. [From 17:09 to 17:23]

Will Jey Uso win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase?

While winning the King of the Ring tournament could lead Jey Uso to receive another shot at Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship, he could also guarantee himself another title opportunity by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, WWE personality Sam Roberts does not think Jey should become the new Mr. Money in the Bank because he wants to see the multi-time Tag Team Champion "get dirt under his fingernails."

"There was a time when I did want Jey Uso to win Money in the Bank. But, honestly, I kind of rather him [sic] win the title on his own merit. Especially after Backlash, I'd kind of, I wanna see him do the work. I wanna see the journey that he's on. I wanna see him get dirt under his fingernails," he said.

As many fans are eager to see Jey Uso win a singles title during his current solo run, they expect him to play a part in the ongoing Bloodline storyline. It would be interesting to see the path his WWE character would take in the upcoming months.

