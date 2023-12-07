Rikishi drops a cryptic message seemingly urging talents to work for WWE

The professional wrestling industry might have options for talents, but Rikishi believes every aspiring name must aim to perform in front of "big WWE crowds."

Rikishi competed in World Wrestling Entertainment for several years and earned a Hall of Fame induction in 2015 for his contributions to the company. The Samoan star has helped many young talents enter the business since his retirement. The former Tag Team Champion also has his wrestling school, where he trains the next generation of talents, just like how he did with his sons back in the day.

Rikishi is passionate about wrestling and never shies away from sharing his priceless advice with those who wish to follow in his footsteps. The 58-year-old recently took to Instagram and noted that every wrestling rookie must aspire to eventually work in front of a WWE crowd.

The organization currently under Triple H's creative control has historically drawn the biggest audiences and continues to do so during a very hot period for them. AEW might have some late attendance issues, but the promotion drew a WrestleMania-like crowd for All In 2023 in Wembley, proving there are alternatives to the pro wrestling juggernaut.

Despite AEW's emergence and other companies out there, Rikishi seemed to have urged talents to pursue working for WWE.

"The goal while training in this industry is to get to the next level and work for BIG WWE crowds!! That experience is a MUST," wrote Rikishi.

How Rikishi helped Jey Uso learn an important lesson about his WWE career

Going by 'Main Event Jey' these days, Rikishi's son was once considered a tag team specialist alongside his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso has raised his game to unimaginable levels with The Bloodline storyline, but he might not be as successful without his father's guidance.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, Jey Uso revealed that his legendary dad always told him to "adapt" and how it was necessary so that a pro wrestling performer could continue to enjoy himself despite having years on his resume.

"My dad was the smartest man on the business side. He's the one who always said 'adapt.' He's the one who said, 'Change the game if you run it back, Uce.' I got that [adaptability] from my dad, right?" said Jey.

