Jey Uso recently recalled the advice given to him by his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Rikishi had a successful in-ring career in the Stamford-based company. He now has three sons who are active WWE Superstars, Jimmy & Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa. While Jimmy and Sikoa are still part of The Bloodline on SmackDown, Jey left the group and moved to Monday Night RAW earlier this year.

In a recent interview with The Ringer, Jey revealed a piece of advice he received from his Hall of Fame father. He disclosed that Rikishi told him to "adapt."

"My dad was the smartest man on the business side. He's the one who always said 'adapt.' He's the one who said, 'Change the game if you run it back, Uce.' I got that [adaptability] from my dad, right? He says, enjoy it. Enjoy this ride. 'Enjoy this ride, son, because it's going to come to a stop one day,' and I just make sure. Bruh, I used to be tired sometimes."

Jey Uso revealed how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns helped him

For nearly three years, Jey Uso worked closely with his cousin, Roman Reigns, as part of The Bloodline stable on WWE SmackDown. However, the 38-year-old turned on The Tribal Chief and left the group a few months ago.

Nevertheless, Jey broke character to praise The Tribal Chief in his interview with The Ringer, revealing that he helped him improve his promos skills.

"That whole pandemic. I learned how to cut promos. [Roman] taught me a whole lot, and he made me a bigger star than what I appeared."

