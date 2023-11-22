Top WWE RAW talent breaks character to detail how Roman Reigns made him a bigger star: [He] taught me a whole lot

Jey Uso recently opened up about how Roman Reigns helped him elevate his WWE career.

The 38-year-old joined the Stamford-based company in 2009. Although he had significant success as a tag team competitor alongside his twin brother Jimmy, his career was elevated after joining Reigns' Bloodline faction. Although Jey turned on The Tribal Chief and left The Bloodline earlier this year, he recently broke character to praise his cousin for helping him.

Speaking to The Ringer, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion disclosed that Reigns helped him improve his promo skills during the pandemic era:

"That whole pandemic. I learned how to cut promos. [Roman] taught me a whole lot, and he made me a bigger star than what I appeared," he said.

Jey Uso wants a dream match against his twin brother at WWE WrestleMania 40

Next Saturday, Jey Uso will join forces with Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. They will fight The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, Jey expressed his desire to square off against his twin brother, Jimmy, in a dream match at WWE WrestleMania 40 in an interview with Billboard:

"Right now, I feel like Jimmy's at the top of the list. He's gotta get this work. He's still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it's my dream match. If this does happen, I'd be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him, like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows. When we did the Money in the Bank with Roman [Reigns] and Solo, I was just looking at them getting a little teary-eyed like, 'Look at us.' That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career, if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family. And I'd beat his a**," he said.

