Rikishi drops major Jacob Fatu tease ahead of WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Jacob Fatu was seen alongside members of the Anoa'i family in Rikishi's latest Instagram post. According to recent reports, Fatu has signed with WWE and is expected to debut soon. The Bloodline is currently under the control of Solo Sikoa, while Roman Reigns remains absent from television.

Reigns has been taking time off since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The victory for The American Nightmare marked the beginning of his first-ever reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Meanwhile, Sikoa made major changes to The Bloodline, adding Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the faction. Fatu could reportedly be the next member to join the new Bloodline.

In Rikishi's latest Instagram post, Fatu was spotted with Sikoa. The photo also featured Jimmy Uso, who was kicked out of The Bloodline after WrestleMania XL.

Jacob Fatu got emotional after Solo Sikoa's dominant win over John Cena

At the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Solo Sikoa defeated John Cena to mark the biggest victory of his career.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Jacob Fatu opened up about Sikoa's win, stating he got emotional and almost cried after The Enforcer emerged victorious. Fatu said:

"I watched it live when it was going on on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he's wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We're all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, da*n nearly brought tears to my eyes. It's the business that we love to do. It's the business that changed our lives. It's the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it's Crown Jewel. F**k it, it's John Cena, baby."

Over the years, Jacob Fatu has made big moves on the independent circuit. He is also a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and held the title for 819 days.