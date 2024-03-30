Rikishi drops major tease ahead of WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe is buzzing ahead of tonight's SmackDown as The Road to WrestleMania XL winds down. Rikishi has just dropped a major tease as rumors on The Bloodline pick up.

The Bloodline will be represented in a major way at WrestleMania XL. One of the more anticipated matches on the two-night card is the battle of the brothers - Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso. The match has been brewing for more than a year, and now they will do battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE officials have seemingly considered various angles for The Bloodline in recent months, and at one point, they were looking at bringing in more family members.

WWE fans regularly call on the company to write Rikishi into the storylines as the father-sons angle would be a natural progression to the Uso vs. Uso rivalry. The former Too Cool member often hints at a special appearance, and now he has just taken to X to drop his biggest teaser yet ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown.

"Y'all ready??? I'm Bringing the HEAT [fire emoji] [blood drop emoji] [finger pointing up emoji] - [studio microphone emoji] [musical score emoji]," Rikishi wrote.

Rikishi's last WWE match came on the January 6, 2014 edition of RAW. He reunited with Too Cool members Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexay to defeat 3MB's Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater, and Jinder Mahal. The former Headshrinker was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Roman Reigns predicts big WWE WrestleMania XL match

Roman Reigns has a big WrestleMania XL coming up as he will compete on both nights.

The Bloodline will also be involved in one of the potential Match of the Year candidates at WrestleMania 40 as Jimmy Uso takes on his brother Jey Uso.

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion gave his bold prediction for the battle of his cousins.

"Oh, I'm rooting for Big Jim. He's my only family. Hey, Jey made his choice. How do you walk away from the dream? How do you walk away from the promised land? You know, it's disrespectful," Roman Reigns said. [From 2:30:00 to 2:32:02]

Reigns went on to issue threats to a family member. He also jokingly reacted to comments that shocked McAfee and the viewers.

