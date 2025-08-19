Rikishi has an emotional reaction to massive WWE announcement

Rikishi has shared his emotional reaction to a major WWE announcement. The WWE Hall of Famer has been vocal about his thoughts regarding the booking and status of his family members in WWE. But on this occasion, he was all about the big reveal on RAW this week.This week's edition of RAW saw Women's World Champion Naomi make her way to the ring and reveal that she was pregnant. The news was followed by congratulatory messages from WWE stars.Now, Jimmy Uso's father, Rikishi, has also shared his reaction to the news publicly. Taking to his X/Twitter account, the WWE Hall of Famer congratulated the couple and shared an emotional message.&quot;@TheTrinity_Fatu &amp; #JonathanFatu the world now knows. You’ve both become beacons of hope without realizing, your love motivates others. Congratulations and we thank GOD for this precious gift of life added to our family .. Faafetai I le atua mo lana Alofa #TrinAndJonFatu 🌹🙏🏾🩸we celebrate soon .. Love and respect,&quot; he wrote on X.The news of Naomi's pregnancy was revealed in a video clip of What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, that aired on RAW.In the interview, The Glow also talked about her past struggles with fertility due to surgeries, which led her to think that she could not conceive naturally.Rikishi had been wishing for a grandchild from Naomi and Jimmy UsoA couple of months ago, Rikishi expressed his hope that Naomi and Jimmy Uso would become parents and give him a grandchild.On his Rikishi Fatu Off the Top podcast, he also encouraged the duo to explore other avenues away from WWE, including Hollywood.&quot;Oh, I've been asking her and my son, Jonathan [Jimmy], for a minute, man, you know, what I mean? You know, it's time. They've been doing it for a minute, what, 17 years? And every time I see [them], 'When are you gonna bring me a grandson or granddaughter?' So, let's hope... Hopefully, you know, they kind of, you know, venture out to other things, and entertainment,&quot; he said. [From 19:18 onwards]For now, Naomi and Jimmy Uso will seemingly focus on the newest chapter in their life as they prepare to become first-time parents.