Rikishi has a four-word message after urging former United States Champion to return to WWE

WWE legend Rikishi recently advised a former United States Champion to make his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. He has now taken to social media to share an interesting post on the topic.

Miro's over four-year run with All Elite Wrestling came to an end after he was let go in February 2025. While The Redeemer won the TNT Title once, his career in the promotion fizzled out. The 39-year-old star's last match in AEW was against Andrade El Idolo at Worlds End 2023, and he didn't make a single appearance after that.

Speaking during a recent edition of the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi stated that Miro needs to return to WWE after his AEW exit. The legend once again reiterated his feelings about The Redeemer's potential future with a message on his Instagram story.

"YES I SAID IT ... @TOBEMIRO @RIKISHIFATU.OFFTHETOP," wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's post below:

Former WWE personality makes a surprising statement on Miro

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said that Miro (fka Rusev) didn't make a major impact despite given a push during his first stint in the Stamford-based promotion.

The veteran added that the wrestlers are also at fault for being unsuccessful, not just the promotions.

"Well you know he was there, and you know they gave him a big opportunity now. Don't get me wrong, they really gave him that opportunity, they gave him a push. So I don't really what happened with him. I don't know, what it, was it his attitude? A lot of times it's just not the company, sometimes it is the individual." [01:30 - 01:45]

It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings Miro back to WWE, possibly after WrestleMania 41, to change the landscape of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

