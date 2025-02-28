Rikishi has special advice for Jey Uso before his World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania 41

Rikishi sent a message to Jey Uso, giving him a special piece of advice before his WrestleMania 41 clash against Gunther. Jey will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

In 2024, Jey won his first singles championship in WWE, capturing the Intercontinental Title by defeating Bron Breakker. His title reign only lasted a few weeks, as Breakker regained it and became a two-time champion.

On X, Rikishi hyped up Jey's WrestleMania 41 main event. He asked his son to blow the roof off the building with his energy.

"It’s go time #YEETMANIA Blow the roof off #LV #MainEventJey," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's post on X:

Rikishi is excited to see Jey Uso get another shot at Gunther

Rikishi discussed Jey Uso's upcoming title match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. He is excited to see his son get another crack at The Ring General after his previous failed attempts.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer stated:

"I think Jey made the right decision. There's history there between him and Gunther. You know, after not getting the job done in two opportunities, this means something now. You're getting a third time to crack at this thing here but the only difference is, it is on the biggest, grandest stage of them all. So, I don't see anything else but the best performance ever from Jey going into WrestleMania."

Jey chose to challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He is set to headline WrestleMania for the second time in his career after he previously teamed up with Jimmy Uso in a losing effort against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The OG Bloodline member has the opportunity to win his first World Championship.

