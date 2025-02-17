Rikishi sends a warning to Gunther after Jey Uso makes Royal Rumble decision on WWE RAW

WWE legend Rikishi recently talked about his son, Jey Uso's major decision to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master chose The Ring General over Cody Rhodes.

After winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Jey Uso kept his options open for this year's Show of Shows. The Yeet Master confronted both Cody Rhodes and Gunther on SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

However, on last week's edition of the red brand, Jey finally challenged the Imperium leader for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. This will be the OG Bloodline member's third clash against The Ring General. In both their previous outings, Gunther emerged victorious.

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, The Samoan Stinker talked about his son's decision to challenge Gunther over Cody Rhodes. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he believed Jey Uso made the right decision as there was a lot of history between him and The Ring General.

Rikishi also mentioned that The Yeet Master will drop one of the best performances ever at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

"I think Jey made the right decision. There's history there between him and Gunther. You know, after not getting the job done in two opportunities, this means something now. You're getting a third time to crack at this thing here but the only difference is, it is on the biggest, grandest stage of them all. So, I don't see anything else but the best performance ever from Jey going into WrestleMania," he said. [25:44 - 26:31]

Check out the podcast below:

Rikishi talked about Jey Uso's popularity in WWE

In the same podcast, Rikishi added that he believed Jey Uso's entrances light up the whole WWE arena better than John Cena, The Rock or he ever did. The Samoan Stinker also highlighted how fans are invested in Jey's current character as they know every single word of his theme.

"Have you ever seen an arena that lit in so many years? Have you ever seen that? Did you ever see a John Cena arena go like that? Did you see a Rock arena go like that? Did you see Rikishi arena, Too Cool, go like that? And then on top of that, you know people invested in it when they come singing your song. They know every single word. I'll tell you what, I got a grandson that's five, he knows every single word on that Yeet track," he added. [31:18 - 31:55]

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Please credit the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

