Rikishi hints at grudge match between real-life Bloodline members

Things are not going well in the Anoa'i family, and Rikishi has now hinted that two real-life Bloodline members may be about to face each other in a grudge match.

While Jey Uso's relationship with the rest of his family has not been the best in the last few months, things went from bad to worse on this week's episode of RAW, thanks to Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso was competing for the Intercontinental Title against Gunther. He had come very close to winning it, having put on an excellent performance. He hit his finishing move and was pinning Gunther when the referee was distracted by the sound of the bell ringing. Jimmy Uso had rung the bell. This allowed Gunther to pick up the win, taking out the distracted Jey.

As if that was not bad enough, Jimmy attacked his brother after the match, taking things further and insulting him while laying him out after ruining his title opportunity.

A fan made an edit of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso facing each other down in what looked like a professional poster promoting a match between the two of them.

Rikishi retweeted the fan post, indicating his agreement, and said, "That part." At this time, it's not certain when or if the match will take place, but given that even the father of the two stars seems to be hinting at it, WWE may well have it in their books.

Expand Tweet

Rikishi's return has been speculated for some time, but there's been no confirmation

While fans have freely speculated as to whether Rikishi will return to WWE and get involved with the Bloodline saga, there's been no indication this will happen.

Expand Tweet

It's not out of the realm of possibility, and if it were to happen, it would possibly only happen in the role of a special guest referee or as a voice of reason if Jey and Jimmy Uso end up in a match.

It remains to be seen whether Rikishi will play a part in a battle between his sons.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE