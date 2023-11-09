Rikishi could be involved in The Bloodline's eventual end, suggests WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

There aren't many modern-day WWE factions that have come close to having The Bloodline's impact. All good things, though, must eventually come to an end, and Teddy Long feels Rikishi needs to play a role in the faction's demise.

Despite a few massive speed bumps, Roman Reigns is still flanked by Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman, with Jey Uso being the only one thus far to have strayed away from the original lineup.

Jey Uso's ouster was seen as the end of The Bloodline, with WWE also moving towards different angles within the Samoan family dynamic. Teddy Long, for one, was not a fan of how the whole storyline was handled and believes there were multiple times when Rikishi could have influenced the direction.

"I just think the thing with The Bloodline is I don't think they broke it up right. I just found something there. There was so much more, to me, that you could have done with that. You could have involved Rikishi in there. I think that would have been the way I would have broken it up, you know, have Rikishi be the last deal." [From 03:48 to 05:09]

Check out the entire episode below:

Bill Apter reminded Teddy Long that The Bloodline is still together in some shape or form, and the possibility of Rikishi having the final say in The Bloodine's future could still exist.

Rikishi is proud of his sons' work in WWE

If you've been a follower of Rikishi on social media, you'd know that the WWE Hall of Famer has consistently shared his thoughts on The Bloodline and how the story has been panning out on TV.

Rikishi's sons, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, have been influential in the narrative and established themselves as names who pique the fans' interest.

Main Event Jey has proved that he can hang with the top guys, while Solo Sikoa is quickly becoming one of the most dominant names on the roster, having beaten John Cena at Crown Jewel.

Jimmy Uso might seem like the weakest of the trio in kayfabe, but his contributions to The Bloodline, from a character standpoint, have been massive. Rikishi is unsurprisingly a proud father as he posted the following tweet after Crown Jewel and sounded really happy with how the Samoan family was performing in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Would you like to see WWE use Rikishi on TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine if you use any quotes from this article and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here