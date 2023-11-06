Rikishi reveals his pride for his children following WWE Crown Jewel

WWE legend Rikishi disclosed that he was proud of his sons for their work following Crown Jewel this past Saturday night.

Crown Jewel 2023 is in the books, and it was a very eventful show. Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight in the main event of the show. The Megastar gave it everything he had, but The Bloodline once again interfered in the match, and The Tribal Chief escaped with the victory.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa was also in action at Crown Jewel and picked up the biggest win of his career. Sikoa demolished John Cena at the premium live event after the legend claimed he was a discount version of Taz this past Friday night on SmackDown. Jey Uso got involved in Cody Rhodes' match against Damien Priest after The Judgment Day interfered. Uso helped even the odds, and Rhodes won the bout.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. The big man took to social media today to disclose that he was proud of his sons, as seen in his post below.

"My boys work hard everyday to provide for their families #Period #fatu #anoai 🩸I’m a proud father!" he posted.

Rikishi on if he will return to WWE to help The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was recently asked if he would consider returning to the company to help The Bloodline faction.

Jey Uso exited The Bloodline following his loss to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam. Jimmy Uso interfered in the bout and betrayed his brother, leading to Jey deciding to make the jump from SmackDown to RAW.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former Intercontinental Champion was asked if he would return to help The Bloodline. The Hall of Famer didn't directly answer the question and elected to remain silent.

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [From 02:44 – 02:52]

The Bloodline was once the most dominant faction in the company, but The Judgment Day may have surpassed them. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the stable and if Rikishi ever does decide to return to WWE TV to assist The Bloodline.

