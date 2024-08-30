Rikishi posts a photo alongside one of Jey Uso's former rivals on Instagram

Rikishi has been very vocal about the booking of Jey Uso on RAW. On Instagram, he posted a photo alongside a WWE star who happens to be one of Jey's former rivals.

The reason why Rikishi is so upset with Jey's booking is primarily because Jey is his son. He looks at things through a different lens, although he doesn't seem to be saying much about Jimmy Uso's absence.

The Hall of Famer took to Instagram to post a photo alongside New Day member Xavier Woods, one of Jey and Jimmy Uso's former rivals. They eventually turned into allies after earning respect for one another during their war in 2017.

Rikishi explained why he thinks Jey Uso doesn't complain about his booking in WWE

Jey Uso, for his part, has responded to the criticism his father had about his booking - telling his father to calm down and just let him do his job. Jey doesn't seem to have any issues with how he's being handled. He's a mainstay on Monday Night RAW and consistently gets some of the best reactions in WWE.

Jey's father said on his Rikishi Fatu: Off The Top Rope podcast that Jey is trained for responsibility and not to quit, which is why he will never complain about not getting pushed.

"This is my flesh and blood. My flesh and blood that's pounding in his body day in, day out. I don't see it when I see him. I see him, you know, he has a family, comes home and just, you know, aching, and you know what I mean? His body's hurting, but he'll never sell it. He'll never sell it because he's not trained that way. He's not trained to quit. He's trained for responsibility."

Expand Tweet

It's an extremely competitive landscape, so it will be interesting to see if he makes it on top at some point in the future. Either way, he seems to be enjoying his time as a singles star.

