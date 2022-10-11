Rikishi calls for WWE to sign another Anoa'i family member

The Anoa'i family cemented itself as one of the most influential wrestling dynasties in the history of WWE. Rikishi seems to recognize how important the Anao'i family is to wrestling and what value it brings to the table, especially in this era, and has pushed for the company to sign another member of the family to their ranks.

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in the company, with Roman Reigns leading the charge as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. The faction also holds other significant family members, including three of Rikishi's sons, the current undisputed tag team champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa, and an honorary member in the form of Sami Zayn.

Seeing how much value the Anao'i family brings to WWE, Rikishi has now pushed for the company to sign his nephew Jacob Fatu. During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, the WWE Hall of Famer questioned why the leading sports entertainment promotion hadn't reached out to Jacob Fatu yet and also called for AEW to sign him as well.

"WWE, why don’t you guys sign him (Jacob Fatu)? AEW? I believe he does (still have a contract with MLW). Otherwise, he wouldn’t be there.” (H/T PostWrestling)

Jacob Fatu is a cousin to Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, and is the son of Sam Fatu, who used to wrestle for WWE as The Tonga Kid’ and ‘Tama.’ He has been incredibly successful in MLW since debuting in 2019, becoming their longest-reigning heavyweight champion after holding onto the title for 819 days.

Rikishi has also acknowledged Sami Zayn as part of the Anao'i family and The Bloodline in WWE

Sami Zayn has shifted himself as one of the most idolized entertainers in Bloodline by fans closely following his antics in the stable. Ever since The Liberator pledged allegiance to The Tribal Chief and vowed to protect him and The Usos, it's been quite a treat for the fans to watch him.

We've seen him call for the approval of Rikishi on social media and point out how the father of the Usos seemed to be excluding him from posts about the Bloodline. However, that has now changed with the Hall of Famer hilariously acknowledging the honorary Use as part of his family after posting a poster for the movie "Four Brothers" with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn photoshopped on it.

Although most of The Bloodline have accepted Sami Zayn as part of their ranks, granting him a permanent place in the stable, Jey Uso has not warned up to him. Jey seems to be constantly butting heads with Zayn, those confrontations could lead them to explode sooner or later.

Do you think the Bloodline will stay strong or implode soon? Sound off below.

