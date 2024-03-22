Rikishi reacts to an interesting sign that was spotted during Jimmy and Jey Uso's segment on WWE RAW

In the aftermath of the confrontation between Jimmy and Jey Uso on RAW, Rikishi reacted to an interesting sign spotted during the segment.

At WrestleMania 40, Jimmy and Jey Uso will cross paths in their first-ever singles match. The twin brothers have been at loggerheads since Jimmy turned on Jey and forced the latter to switch brands and move to RAW. However, Jimmy seems to still not be done with Jey as he attacked the latter on the red brand during an Intercontinental Title match. The stars faced off on the latest episode of RAW.

During Jimmy and Jey's segment on RAW, a fan sign read "Call Rikishi," to which the WWE legend has now reacted.

"good one #CallRikishi," wrote Rikishi.

Rikishi sent a message to Jimmy and Jey Uso ahead of their WrestleMania 40 match

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently took to social media to send a message to his sons ahead of their highly anticipated clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Via a recent Instagram post, Rikishi stated that it was time for Jimmy and Jey Uso to show the world what they were made of.

"It's TIME to show the World just what you boys are made of #UsoMania40. Know this Yeet or No Yeet WE ALL WIN especially the great WWE universe fans. They stood by us since day one @thesamoandynasty family. To say I'm proud is an understatement. World Sit back and watch history in the making AGAIN."

After initially breaking away from The Bloodline, The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War. This led to Jey unsuccessfully challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023, courtesy of Jimmy's interference.

The two brothers are also on opposing sides when it comes to Roman Reigns' feud against Cody Rhodes. While Jey is on Rhodes' side and has helped him numerous times, Jimmy will find himself in Reigns' corner as part of The Bloodline.

