Rikishi reacts to Jey Uso's major decision ahead of WrestleMania 41; sends his son a message

Rikishi has reacted to Jey Uso's major decision from this week's Monday Night RAW. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner has chosen Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

Jey was featured in the opening segment of RAW, and as usual, he received a massive ovation from the WWE Universe. Unfortunately for the 39-year-old, though, he was ambushed by Gunther while Yeeting with the fans. This led to Jey confirming him vs. The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

On X, Jey's father, Rikishi, a Hall of Famer, reacted to his announcement and showed support for his son.

"#YEETMANIA bring the noise #wweuniverse Las Vegas !! #WrestleMania #YeetMan," wrote Rikishi.

Vince Russo claimed that WWE never considered Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes

Vince Russo believes WWE never considered booking Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Jey and Rhodes came face-to-face at last week's edition of SmackDown but teamed up for a showdown with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga at the show's main event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo predicted Jey to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41. He said:

"Everybody was saying Jey and Cody and I'm like, no, the WWE does not have the balls to do that. It's going to be Jey and Gunther and Jey is going to win the big match at WrestleMania, you already know that three months out. I just don't understand why they would shoot that angle in the very first 10 minutes of the show and we never go back to it for the whole entire night. I will never understand that."

Jey headlined WrestleMania 39, teaming up with his brother Jimmy Uso. The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on Night 1.

