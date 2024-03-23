Rikishi reacts to Roman Reigns' actions ahead of WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature a WrestleMania XL showdown between champion Roman Reigns and challenger Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief has been on a roll today, and Rikishi has just assisted with Bloodline business before the Friday night show.

Reigns appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and made an interesting prediction for Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso. He also revealed what is in store for Rhodes during tonight's in-ring face-off. Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi puts effort into keeping the family's business front and center in the WWE Universe, and now the Hall of Famer is pushing tonight's showdown.

The former Too Cool member took to his Instagram Stories today and re-posted a couple of clips for The Head of The Table, including a bold warning from the airport. He called on fans to tune in for the latest on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

"@THESAMOANDYNASTY RHODES & REIGNS FACE-TO-FACE," read the caption with the preview clip.

Screenshots of Rikishi's posts to Instagram Stories

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not scheduled for tonight's SmackDown from Milwaukee, but he is expected to be back next week to continue his WrestleMania storyline with The Bloodline. Seth Rollins is also not advertised for tonight's show, but anything is possible during WrestleMania XL season.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who is the better all-around Bloodline member? Jimmy Uso Solo Sikoa 0 votes View Discussion