Roman Reigns makes his intentions clear ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE is preparing for an explosive SmackDown segment tonight as The Road to WrestleMania XL heats up. Roman Reigns has just made his intentions clear after landing in the company jet.

Reigns has been busy promoting WrestleMania XL. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion braved a blizzard to fly to The Pat McAfee Show in Iowa, then flew to Milwaukee for an in-ring showdown with Cody Rhodes on tonight's SmackDown.

The Head of the Table was blunt earlier today in revealing his plans for The American Nightmare. As seen below, he then took to Instagram to post a video from the airport after stepping off a private jet. Reigns taunted Rhodes ahead of tonight's face-off and labeled him the greatest #2 of all time. He then captioned the post with another warning.

"Tonight you get exactly what you asked for @americannightmarecody. One on one with The #TribalChief. See you at #SmackDown [finger pointing up emoji] [blood drop emoji]," Roman Reigns wrote with the video below.

Reigns said he's focused on WrestleMania XL, but he's also keeping up with The Bloodline's business. The 38-year-old former Shield member issued a threat to a family member earlier today.

WWE promises colossal confrontation on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to come face-to-face on tonight's WWE SmackDown, with just two weeks until their championship match at WrestleMania XL.

The company is teasing that no one else will be present at tonight's segment with The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare – just the champion and challenger. The official SmackDown match preview is billing this as a colossal confrontation, and the segment is expected to headline.

"This Friday on SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face inside the ring, just two weeks before WrestleMania! With not much time left before their epic rematch, what will The American Nightmare and The Head of the Table say to each other? Don't miss this colossal confrontation, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!" the company wrote.

The Rock is not currently scheduled for tonight's SmackDown. Seth Rollins is also not advertised, but one top RAW Superstar is listed by the arena: Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who will leave WrestleMania XL with the Undisputed Universal Championship? Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes 0 votes View Discussion