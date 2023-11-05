Rikishi reacts to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's historic win at WWE Crown Jewel, sends a message

At WWE Crown Jewel, The Bloodline once again reigned supreme, courtesy of both Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Taking to Instagram, Anoa'i family member and WWE legend Rikishi reacted to Reigns and Sikoa's historic victories. In the main event, The Tribal Chief successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight. Sikoa, meanwhile, defeated John Cena to secure his first-ever singles victory at a WWE Premium Live Event.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi reacted by posting the 'Index Pointing Up' emoji, a gesture commonly used by The Bloodline.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram comment below:

Throughout 2023, The Bloodline underwent major ups and downs, with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso quitting the faction. At one point, even Jimmy Uso also turned his back on Reigns, only to make his way back into the group.

At Crown Jewel, both Jimmy and Sikoa tried to interfere in Reigns' match against Knight. The Tribal Chief eventually hit The Megastar with a spear to successfully retain his championship.

Sikoa, on the other hand, didn't need any assistance, as he single-handedly dealt with Cena. The Enforcer hit the 16-time world champion with a series of Samoan Spikes before beating him clean.

Solo Sikoa has played a major role in Roman Reigns' title run

Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline have played a major role in Roman Reigns' reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Sikoa, who made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022, made an immediate impact on the main roster by assisting Reigns in his match against Drew McIntyre.

Earlier this year, in the main event of WrestleMania 39, a Samoan Spike from Sikoa led to The Tribal Chief defeating Cody Rhodes and once again retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

