  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Rikishi reacts after Solo Sikoa was arrested on WWE SmackDown

Rikishi reacts after Solo Sikoa was arrested on WWE SmackDown

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 19, 2025 12:50 GMT
Rikishi and Solo Sikoa! [Images from WWE.com]
Rikishi and Solo Sikoa! [Images from WWE.com]

Solo Sikoa's plans failed on WWE SmackDown when Sikoa got arrested by the local authorities. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Rikishi reacted to a major announcement following his son's arrest on the show.

Ad

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa devised a plan to frame Jacob Fatu. After The Samoan Werewolf was questioned, the authorities came to the conclusion that the United States Champion tried to frame Fatu and arrested him instead.

Before the said arrest on the show, Adam Pearce revealed that the 32-year-old star will defend the United States Championship against Fatu inside a Steel Cage at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. Luckily, the arrest was an angle for the storyline, and Rikishi reacted to the upcoming title match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The WWE Hall of Famer went on X/Twitter and tweeted a blood emoji referring to The Bloodline following the show in Texas.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

"🩸," Rikishi reacted on X.
Ad

Rikishi wants a major change for Solo Sikoa's faction on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa stepped out of Roman Reigns' shadows and took over The Bloodline in 2024. Unfortunately, he failed and lost the Ula Fala back to The Original Tribal Chief following a long feud, which ended on RAW's Netflix debut. Later, he created a new group, which consisted of the Tongans, but he still faced members from his family on the blue brand.

Ad

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the WWE Hall of Famer wants management to book Solo Sikoa's faction in a new direction and away from his family members. Moreover, he wants to see his son work with different and other credible talents in the promotion.

"You know, I would love to see Solo and his crew just go up against somebody besides The Bloodline. This way, it kind of just adds something fresh to it, and to see how these boys will be able to work with other people besides family members," Fatu said.
Ad
youtube-cover

It'll be interesting to see if Sikoa can leave New Jersey with the United States Championship.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications