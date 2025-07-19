Rikishi reacts after Solo Sikoa was arrested on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa's plans failed on WWE SmackDown when Sikoa got arrested by the local authorities. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Rikishi reacted to a major announcement following his son's arrest on the show.On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa devised a plan to frame Jacob Fatu. After The Samoan Werewolf was questioned, the authorities came to the conclusion that the United States Champion tried to frame Fatu and arrested him instead.Before the said arrest on the show, Adam Pearce revealed that the 32-year-old star will defend the United States Championship against Fatu inside a Steel Cage at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. Luckily, the arrest was an angle for the storyline, and Rikishi reacted to the upcoming title match.The WWE Hall of Famer went on X/Twitter and tweeted a blood emoji referring to The Bloodline following the show in Texas.&quot;🩸,&quot; Rikishi reacted on X.Rikishi wants a major change for Solo Sikoa's faction on WWE SmackDownSolo Sikoa stepped out of Roman Reigns' shadows and took over The Bloodline in 2024. Unfortunately, he failed and lost the Ula Fala back to The Original Tribal Chief following a long feud, which ended on RAW's Netflix debut. Later, he created a new group, which consisted of the Tongans, but he still faced members from his family on the blue brand.Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the WWE Hall of Famer wants management to book Solo Sikoa's faction in a new direction and away from his family members. Moreover, he wants to see his son work with different and other credible talents in the promotion.&quot;You know, I would love to see Solo and his crew just go up against somebody besides The Bloodline. This way, it kind of just adds something fresh to it, and to see how these boys will be able to work with other people besides family members,&quot; Fatu said.It'll be interesting to see if Sikoa can leave New Jersey with the United States Championship.