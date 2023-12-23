Rikishi reacts to Solo Sikoa being named the Tribal Heir

Rikishi just reacted to Solo Sikoa being named the Tribal Heir.

Ever since his WWE debut, Sikoa has looked destructive. He has torn through everyone and has been one of the biggest reasons why Roman Reigns has been champion for so long.

Solo Sikoa has showcased his dominance and ruthlessness against some of the top stars in the company. His destruction of John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel was a bit of a surprise. Given his consistency, Roman Reigns quickly named the former NXT North American Champion as the "Tribal Heir."

Rikishi has since taken to social media to react to this announcement by the Tribal Chief. Check out his reaction in the Instagram story below:

Screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story

Rikishi sends a warning about Solo Sikoa ahead of 2024

The Bloodline has been dominant for over a year, and it doesn't look like things are about to slow down for the faction.

With Solo and Jimmy Uso behind Roman Reigns, Bloodline still looks stronger than ever, and Rikishi sent a warning regarding his family ahead of the new year.

Rikishi took to social media to post a picture with Solo Sikoa and his other children. He acknowledged that Jimmy and Jey Uso were missing from the picture but made their intentions clear for the new year.

"A few my boys , missing few more - Each ☝🏾 teach ☝🏾 - They are the FORMULA all gas into 2024 . Goto work , learn to work , see the work adapt from the work you see and hear coming a mile away. - Gods Strength - FATU BRAND ☝🏾" he wrote.

Check out his post here:

There has to be a lot of pressure on Solo now that he is the apparent heir to Roman Reigns, and how he handles the pressure remains to be seen.

What do you make of Rikishi's reaction? Sound off in the comments section.