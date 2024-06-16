Rikishi reacts to Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline attacking Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash at the Castle

A new feud seems to have begun for Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion was confronted by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline after his victory at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. While fans were left stunned, Rikishi was also quick to react to his son's actions

The American Nightmare successfully defended his title against AJ Styles in an "I Quit" Match. However, his celebration was short-lived as Solo Sikoa came out to confront him while Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa also joined in to launch a sneak attack on the champion.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens came out to make the save for The American Nightmare, as the trio managed to fight back against The Blooldine. Rikishi reacted to the shocking turn of events by sharing the entire clip on his Instagram story.

You can check out Rikishi's Instagram story by clicking here or in the post with a screenshot of the same below.

The Bloodline was not in action at Clash at the Castle and flew to Scotland for this week's SmackDown. Solo has been running the faction in Roman Reigns' absence. His first deed as the interim leader was to kick out Jimmy Uso and add Tama Tonga. Tonga Loa also joined the ranks of the group later.

Cody Rhodes has a long history with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline in WWE

Cody Rhodes is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from The Bloodline. The American Nightmare was involved in a lengthy feud with the heel faction that culminated with him defeating Roman Reigns to end his historic title reign of 1,316 days.

Cody Rhodes was also the first man to defeat Sikoa cleanly in a singles match on the main roster. However, a lot has changed since the two last locked horns, with the Enforcer now leading the Bloodline in The Tribal Chief's absence.

It has already been reported before that Solo could be next in line to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Champion. The seeds for the same were planted at Clash at the Castle: Scotland and one can expect the build-up to continue on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.