Rikishi reunites with WWE Hall of Famer ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE legend Rikishi recently took to social media to post a photo with a Hall of Famer ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. The name in question is Lita.

Rikishi and Lita are two of the biggest names in the World Wrestling Entertainment. Both stars cemented their legacy in the history books of the pro wrestling world by winning several titles. The former Women's Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. Meanwhile, The Samoan Stinker was inducted in 2015.

The 58-year-old recently took to his Instagram stories to upload a picture with Lita, reuniting ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia.

Screenshot of Rikishi's Instagram story.

What the future has in store for The Samoan Stinker remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi hinted at a real-life Bloodline member joining UFC

On the latest edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, Rikishi talked about the career of real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu. The Hall of Famer said that there were a lot of Samoans already in the wrestling business, so his second plan was to make Jacob go to UFC:

"You know, right off the bat, after I had that first match with him, I already knew that if this kid sticks with it and not put himself in harm's way and just be fully committed that he's going to be somebody in this business. But we also had a "B Plan." And the "B Plan" was this: because there were so many Samoans already in there, and the "B Plan" was this... we did our research, and out of the whole Bloodline, there was never a Bloodline that went to UFC. Now you and I know, Joey, Jacob is a humble cat, but you also see too, when that switch clicks on Jacob, oh forget it, man."

Some fans want the Samoan legend to return to World Wrestling Entertainment during a potential match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL. What WWE has planned for The Usos remains to be seen.

