Rikishi sends a cryptic four-word message after Solo Sikoa betrays Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Things took a shocking turn between Rikishi's sons Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown as The Enforcer kicked out his brother from The Bloodline. The Hall of Famer has reacted to the same with a short, cryptic message on social media.

While Roman Reigns and The Rock are currently on a hiatus from WWE, the rest of The Bloodline was present on the WrestleMania fallout edition of WWE SmackDown. Solo took matters into his hands on the blue brand, reminding Paul Heyman that there were consequences to losing. The Enforcer then went on to attack Jimmy Uso along with Tama Tonga who made his debut for the company.

Sikoa also stopped The Wiseman from calling Roman Reigns, which seemingly indicates that he no longer wants to answer to the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This interesting turn of events has shaken the wrestling world. Rikishi has been pretty active on social media during this time. The Hall of Famer sent another four-word message, with the standard Bloodline emoticons. However, it is hard to depict who the message is addressed to.

Solo Sikoa took a shot at Jimmy Uso's brother Jey Uso after WWE SmackDown went off the air

Solo Sikoa was also in action after WWE SmackDown went off air. The Enforcer took on Jey Uso in a singles match where the latter came out on top. During the match, Solo was clipped taunting Jey with his signature 'Yeet' gesture. Sikoa lost the match after delivering a low blow to the former Bloodline member.

Jimmy Uso was the first person to go against Roman Reigns as he delivered a Superkick to The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. However, the former tag team champion returned to The Bloodline after costing Jey the Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam. The twin brothers faced off in a singles match at WrestleMania 40 where Jey Uso got his revenge.

However, with Solo Sikoa kicking out Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline, The Usos could likely reunite once again. There are speculations that The Rock could be the one behind Solo's recent actions and the same would lead to a match between The Final Boss and Roman Reigns.

