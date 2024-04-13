Solo Sikoa spotted doing Jey Uso's YEET taunt after WWE SmackDown went off-air [Unseen footage]

Solo Sikoa was spotted doing Jey Uso's signature YEET taunt after WWE SmackDown went off the air.

Tonight's edition of SmackDown was one that Solo won't be forgetting for a long time to come. He kicked out his blood, Jimmy Uso, from The Bloodline and welcomed Tama Tonga to the stable.

After the events that transpired earlier in the night on the blue brand, Solo Sikoa took on Jey Uso in singles competition in a dark match. In the end, Solo hit a low blow on Jey and lost the match via DQ as a result. Jey then got up and hit a Spear on Solo, after which he celebrated with the capacity crowd. At one point during the match, Solo mocked Jey by doing his iconic YEET taunt. Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken over The Bloodline leadership in Roman Reigns' absence. Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two. During the match, Solo came out and hit a Samoan Spike on Cody. Mere seconds later, John Cena ran out and attacked Solo, thus evening the odds.

Tonight, Solo did the unthinkable and kicked his brother out of The Bloodline. With Tama Tonga now an official member, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the stable.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Was kicking Jimmy out of The Bloodline a good idea? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion