Rikishi sends a cryptic message ahead of Roman Reigns' appearance on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer and a member of the legendary Anoa'i family Rikishi took to social media to send a cryptic message ahead of Roman Reigns' appearance on SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief made his return to WWE programming last week, where he had a confrontation with LA Knight. Reigns also came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes for the first time since RAW after WrestleMania 39. While the duo did not exchange any words, Jimmy Uso showed up on RAW this past Monday to cost The American Nightmare and Jey Uso the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Jimmy's actions came a few days after Reigns stated that Cody and Jey carrying the Tag Titles is insulting to their family's legacy.

While Rikishi has not openly stated his thoughts on the recent turn of events, it seems like he is looking forward to seeing Roman Reigns on Friday night. The Hall of Famer posted The Bloodline's iconic emoji on Twitter.

Roman Reigns looks set to face LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns' return to WWE is filled with twists and turns. The Tribal Chief had a face-off with multiple stars on last week's edition of SmackDown, including the man he defeated at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes.

The Bloodline Leader also started a rivalry with LA Knight, who defeated Solo Sikoa in the main event of the blue show last week. However, The Megastar's victory was short-lived as he was attacked by Reigns after the match. With Crown Jewel around the corner, it seems like the company is building up toward a match between two of their most over stars.

Roman also had an altercation with LA Knight at last Saturday's Supershow. Knight came out to help Sami Zayn, who was attacked by The Bloodline after a match against their leader. The popular babyface managed to take out all three members of the Anoa'i family on his own, after which he also had a few words for The Head of the Table.

Other than LA Knight and John Cena, The Bloodline has a few more adversaries. Jimmy Uso cost Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso the WWE Tag Team titles on Monday, and the duo are not going to let it slide easily. AJ Styles was also taken out by Jimmy and Solo Sikoa. So, The Phenomenal One will also be looking to settle the score against the heel faction.

Also, Karrion Kross was seen stalking Roman Reigns from the shadows during his appearance on SmackDown. Maybe he has his sights set on The Undisputed WWE Universal Title. All in all, The Tribal Chief has his hands full.

