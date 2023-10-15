[WATCH] Roman Reigns visibly frustrated after unexpected attack at live event; yells at fans before heading to the back

LA Knight and Roman Reigns are all but set to face off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Megastar attacked The Tribal Chief and sent him a strong-worded message at a live event, leaving him frustrated.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena acknowledged Roman Reigns for his championship reign so far. In the process, the sixteen-time World Champion introduced The Head of the Table to his next challenger, LA Knight. According to Cena, The Megastar has earned the spot because of his meteoric rise over the last year.

In the main event of SmackDown, LA Knight beat Solo Sikoa. While Knight was celebrating his victory, Reigns entered the ring and hit him with a thunderous Spear. At a recent live event, The Defiant One returned the favor when he attacked the champion after he defeated Sami Zayn. Before Reigns made his way to the back, Knight told him that he would be calling him the champ and the chief after their match.

"You will call me Champ…you will even call me Chief.”

Who did Roman Reigns face before going on his hiatus?

Roman Reigns has been missing in action since SummerSlam in August. At the Premium Live Event, he faced Main Event Jey in a Tribal Combat Match. The Tribal Chief walked out victorious at the PLE and wasn't seen since the episode of SmackDown that followed the event.

On SmackDown after SummerSlam, Jey Uso attacked all the members of The Bloodline, including his brother, who cost him the match at SummerSlam. Since then, he quit the blue brand and was recruited by Cody Rhodes to appear on WWE RAW.

Now, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions and were confronted by The Bloodline on the recent episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief didn't like the idea of his family teaming up with one of his fiercest rivals.