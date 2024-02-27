Rikishi took to social media to send a message after Paul Heyman confronted Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW.

The American Nightmare challenged The Rock to a singles match during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes was also in action last night where he faced Waller. After the former AEW EVP defeated the SmackDown star, he was confronted by Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman threatened the Royal Rumble winner, telling him to rescind his challenge to face The Rock, or else. However, Cody showed no interest in Heyman's sly threats and made it clear that he was the hunter in the situation, not The Bloodline. The American Nightmare also laid out the three men - allegedly "off-duty officers" suspended by the NYPD - who accompanied Heyman to RAW.

Following the interesting turn of events, Rikishi posted the signature Bloodline emoticon on Twitter/X.

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Famer has been actively voicing his opinion of the ongoing Bloodline saga on social media and his podcast. Rikishi also seemingly chose Jey Uso in his ongoing feud with Jimmy.

Veteran points out a major flaw in Paul Heyman's segment with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman represented The Bloodline on RAW as he tried to talk Cody Rhodes out of a match with The Rock. However, The American Nightmare did not budge and laid out the Wiseman's accomplices.

While the segment was majorly well-received, Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in the booking:

"Bro, what about now he's got a phone for Roman Reigns and The Rock? Come on, bro. People wanna talk about my booking? Like really, bro?"

The former WWE employee added that Paul Heyman's call to The Rock and Reigns to convey how the night's events had transpired, suggests that the company's two biggest stars were not even watching the flagship show, let alone appearing on it.

"And what he's telling you, bro, is not only is the show not important for them to show up at, the show's not important for them to watch. He says when he was on the phone, 'Things did not go well.' So it means they're not even interested in watching the show."

Expand Tweet

The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to be present on WWE SmackDown this coming Friday. The Brahma Bull is also expected to respond to Cody Rhodes' challenge.