Rikishi sends a cryptic three-word message after Solo Sikoa's confrontation with WWE legend

Rikishi recently took to Instagram to send a three-word message, recalling Solo Sikoa's confrontation with multi-time WWE World Champion, John Cena.

At Fastlane, Cena teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline duo of Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. In the build-up to the match, Cena and Sikoa came face-to-face on The Grayson Waller Effect.

During a recent meet and greet, a fan recreated the Sikoa-Cena confrontation with Rikishi. In reaction to the same, the Anoa'i family legend sent a three-word message.

"Are you ready?" wrote Rikishi.

In the lead-up to Fastlane, Sikoa set his sights on Cena. First, he and Jimmy Uso took AJ Styles out of action and then attacked the 16-time WWE World Champion.

Styles was initially set to team up with Cena at Fastlane before he was attacked by The Bloodline.

Rikishi reacted to Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa's confrontation with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline confronted Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso after their successful tag team title defense against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

This was the first time in months Reigns came face-to-face with Rhodes following their WrestleMania 39 main event. Meanwhile, Jey was involved in an intense staredown with his brothers, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi reacted to the confrontation between the heels and the babyfaces, as he sent a one-word message. He wrote:

"Money."

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa lost to LA Knight in the main event. Post-match, Reigns made his way to the ring and hit a spear on Knight to close out the show.

The Enforcer is expected to be in Reigns' corner when he faces Knight at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The match is yet to be officially confirmed by WWE.

