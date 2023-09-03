Rikishi sends a four-word message after Jey Uso's WWE return

At Payback 2023, Jey Uso made his shocking return to WWE after "quitting" the company a few weeks ago. Following his return, Rikishi took to social media to share a four-word message.

Jey was betrayed by his brother Jimmy Uso at SummerSlam, who is currently on SmackDown. Amid the tension between the two brothers, rumors suggested that Rikishi could play a major role in their sons' confrontation.

In a previously deleted tweet, he hinted at being the special guest referee for a match between Jimmy and Jey at Payback. However, that wasn't the case to be.

The WWE legend took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and sent out a four-word message. Interestingly enough, he also mentioned The Bloodline and The Usos in his caption despite not entirely addressing Jey's return to the company.

"Get Up , Stand Up☝🏾"

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post below:

Jey Uso's brother Jimmy returned to SmackDown with a brand-new theme music

This past Friday on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso's actions truly marked the end of The Usos.

The former multi-time tag team champion walked out with a brand new theme music and confronted John Cena. This led to the 16-time world champion claiming that the wrong Uso "quit" the company, suggesting that it should've been Jimmy who should've walked out of WWE instead of his brother.

At SummerSlam, Jey came close to beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in their trilogy bout. However, interference from Jimmy led to yet another loss for the former Right Hand Man.

Jey is now expected to focus on new storylines on RAW, as it remains to be seen what plans the company has in store for the 38-year-old going forward.

