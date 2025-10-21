Rikishi sends heartfelt message amid ongoing health issues

WWE legend Rikishi sent a heartfelt message today on social media amid his health issues. The veteran was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2015. It was reported earlier this week that the former champion underwent medical surgery and had to pull himself from upcoming appearances. The report noted that the surgery was unexpected, and it was a health issue that came out of the blue. The 60-year-old shared an Instagram update with his sister today, and you can check out his heartwarming message in the post below. &quot;I feel extremely fortunate to have my sister in my life. As her older sibling, I'm committed to supporting and encouraging her, especially after losing our parents in 2008 and 2020.. We keep moving forward, queen! Sina Fatu-Aoelua 🌹 Thank you for taking the time to stop by visit me. God Bless You,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. Jey Uso eliminated Jimmy Uso during the Battle Royal last night on WWE RAW and went on to emerge victorious. CM Punk and Jey Uso will be squaring off at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins reportedly suffered an injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025, and the title was relinquished last night on WWE RAW. Rikishi reveals the issue a WWE star has caused in his householdWrestling veteran Rikishi recently admitted that he had no idea what Jey Uso's catchphrase meant. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the legend revealed he didn't know what &quot;Yeet!&quot; meant, and his grandchildren will not stop saying the phrase. &quot;You got me. My grandkids they run all around the house, 'Yeet Yeet' I said 'You say another Yeet in this house, Imma tell you, I am gonna send you back to your parents.' I got 12 grandkids yo, they are ruining their minds saying 'Yeet Yeet Yeet.' [On being asked if he Yeets] Every now... I Yeet when I eat,&quot; he said. Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKJey Uso has won the Battle Royal to face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME. #WWERAWRikishi accomplished a lot during his WWE career and is a former Intercontinental Champion.