WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi reportedly underwent medical surgery recently. He also pulled himself from the upcoming appearances.

Ad

Rikishi is well known for his work in the Stamford-based promotion during the Attitude Era. The veteran wrestled many legendary names and even defeated some of them in the squared circle. Currently, the 60-year-old star is famous for sharing his opinion on the ongoing storyline, especially about The Bloodline Saga and his sons.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, the WWE Hall of Famer has had unexpected surgery. Additionally, the report revealed that this health issue came up suddenly.

Ad

Trending

The source also confirmed that Rikishi is expected to make an official announcement soon regarding his health. He has canceled several upcoming events to focus on his recovery. Further details about the health issue have yet to be disclosed.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

The last time Rikishi appeared in WWE was on November 22, 2020, during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series. Despite this, fans are always curious to hear his opinion on the current product.

Ad

This is particularly when he bashes the booking pattern of The Bloodline and The Usos after any development.

Prayers go up for Rikishi as Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery and hopes that he will go back to his daily schedule soon.

What does Rikishi think about Solo Sikoa's US Title run in WWE?

In a previous conversation on the Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Solo Sikoa's latest run as United States Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The veteran stands firmly on business for his family and believes WWE did not book Sikoa properly as the titleholder. Rikishi said:

"I'm always going to stand on business for my family. Did we really give Solo something? Like when he won the strap, what did we do? What did the booking committee do? What did the company do? At the end of the day, it is what it is. I guess at this moment here ain't the only real thing going on is the bag. It ain't about the talent anymore. I don't think if you’re trying to question the Samoan Dynasty. Can they work? Blah, blah, blah. Well, I think you go ahead and you can answer that yourself, and it ain't nothing that's been given, right? There's a reason why they put a strap on a person. Maybe that person is the right, the good for business, to carry the belt. I don't know."

Ad

As of now, Solo Sikoa & MFT are set to feud with The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown. It remains to be seen how Triple H will book them in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences