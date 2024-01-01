Rikishi sends a heartfelt message on behalf of Solo Sikoa and The Usos

Rikishi took to Twitter/X to send a message on behalf of the Anoa'i family. The WWE legend posted a photo with his family members, including The Usos.

For multiple reasons, 2023 was memorable for the Anoa'i family in the wrestling business. The Usos broke out as singles superstars, meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has played a crucial role as The Enforcer of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against top names, including Cody Rhodes, in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rikishi sent a heartfelt message on behalf of his family, expressing his love and respect for fans.

"Happy New Years from the #FatuBrand #2023 we are #thankfulgratefulblessed may you all received the same for #2024. Love and Respect," wrote Rikishi.

Rikishi sent a message to The Usos after receiving their custom tag team titles

Rikishi recently received The Usos' custom tag team championships. Taking to Instagram, he showcased the same and described how proud he was of his sons.

At WrestleMania 39, Jimmy and Jey Uso's historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions came to an end. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens beat them for the titles in the main event of Night One.

Despite not being on the same page on WWE television, Jimmy and Jey continue to excel in their respective roles and storylines. Their father, Rikishi, took to social media and wrote:

"I received my sons belts today. Man this hits me in a different way. To have their own @wwe tagteam belts to recognize their hard work and dedication to the sports entertainment wrestling world of #622 days is beyond me. I’m just happy and proud of BOTH my sons."

A potential Jimmy vs. Jey singles match could be in the works for WrestleMania 40.

Do you wish to see Jimmy vs. Jey in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

