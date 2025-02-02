Rikishi sends a heartfelt message to Jey Uso after winning at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Jey Uso made his way to the main event of WrestleMania 41 as he won at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Today, Rikishi sent a heartfelt message to his son following his win in Indianapolis.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has always supported his sons and The Bloodline saga in the Stamford-based promotion. In the past, the veteran has expressed his desire to see Main Event Jey as the World Heavyweight Champion in the company.

However, dreams are slowly turning into reality as Jey Uso secured a shot at a champion of his choosing at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master won the match when he eliminated John Cena.

Trending

Today, following Jey's win at Royal Rumble 2025, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi sent a heartfelt message to his son and stated that he made him proud. It'll be interesting to see if The Yeet Master can finally capture a World Championship at WrestleMania 41:

"#PROUD of my son !! GOD DID," Rikishi wrote.

WWE analyst thinks Jey Uso can dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Main Event and Cody Rhodes became friends on Monday Night RAW when Rhodes got Uso to the brand and away from The Bloodline. In the coming weeks, they teamed up and won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and maintained a comradery in the coming months.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks Main Event Jey could be the one to dethrone The American Nightmare if he puts his friendship aside and picks the Undisputed WWE Championship instead of Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship:

"I mean, who knows? If staying on the same theme, maybe Jey Uso is the friend Cody Rhodes thought he had that goes to WrestleMania 41. [Megan Morant: Maybe Cody Rhodes loses a friend in Jey Uso and loses at WrestleMania 41.] Maybe," Roberts said.

Check out the video below:

In the coming weeks, The Yeet Master will officially come to a decision on which championship he wants to go after at The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback