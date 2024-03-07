Rikishi sends heartfelt message to Paul Heyman following WWE Hall of Fame announcement

It was announced earlier this week that Paul Heyman would be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame on April 5th.

This has led to several WWE stars, both past and present, reacting to the news since many believe that this has been a long time coming.

One star who has shared his opinion on the news is fellow Hall of Famer Rikishi, who recently took to Twitter/X to write about how deep The Bloodline runs with Paul Heyman. The legendary star also shared a video of Heyman accompanying The Samoan Swat Team to the ring 35 years ago.

It seems that Heyman has been by the side of The Bloodline for almost four decades, which could be why he has managed to fit in so well as The Wiseman alongside Roman Reigns.

The Hall of Famer has recently been making headlines himself after claiming that something was missing from WrestleMania if Jimmy and Jey Uso are able to go head-to-head. It seems that the former Intercontinental Champion could be suggesting that he is open to making his WWE return.

Will Rikishi be part of WWE WrestleMania 40 alongside The Bloodline?

Rikishi is in a tough position at the moment since his two sons are on opposite brands, and one of them refuses to return to The Bloodline.

Online, the Hall of Famer has followed the Samoan faction on SmackDown for several years and supported Roman Reigns throughout his title reign, but now that his sons are at odds, it could be hard for him to come back and be forced to choose a side.

Rikishi would be an interesting special guest referee if that was the role chosen for him in the match between his two sons, but his allegiances could be called into question since The Bloodline will be in Jimmy Uso's corner.

The former WWE Superstar would add a new edge to this match if it is planned for WrestleMania, but as of yet, it's unclear if he will be part of the show.

Do you think Rikishi could make his return to be part of WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

