58-year-old WWE legend teases return after 1,000+ days for major match at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania season is always a special time for WWE, but this year is extra special as it marks 40 years since the spectacle's inception in 1985. Perhaps another member of the Samoan family could resurface on television after The Rock's return in January.

The Bloodline is still running the show, with Roman Reigns and The People's Champ as part of the main event storyline. Elsewhere on the card, a highly anticipated first-time-ever showdown between The Usos will likely happen.

Despite the bout not being made official yet, WWE has clearly set the stage for it. They have been building Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso since the summer of last year.

Their father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, recently spoke at Monopoly Events' For The Love of Wrestling convention in Manchester, UK. He made an obvious tease about getting involved in the impending battle between the twins:

"I think it's going to be a good match for WrestleMania. But there's just a piece missing in that match. What do you guys think? There's a piece missing. We've got Jey Vs. Jimmy. But there's just that [piece missing.] Is it #WeWantRikishi?" [H/T: SEScoops]

Since 2010, The Usos ran roughshod through every tag team in WWE and became tag team champions many times over, ultimately main-eventing WrestleMania last year. They have done it all except face each other on The Grandest Stage. Since Mr. Main Event's singles run commenced last year, Jimmy Uso cost the former many important matches, most of which involved championship belts.

Jey Uso hopes his father dons the role of guest referee at WWE WrestleMania

Jey Uso broke character to discuss the imminent clash between the Usos. He is convinced that their match can tell a greater story within The Bloodline Saga is unlike any other. They have known each other all their lives, and that is what will transcend their story to the WWE Universe.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Jey made a bold statement regarding the chapter of Sami Zayn turning on The Bloodline to face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber: Perth. If that match was an emotional rollercoaster, he claimed that Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso would be on a whole other level:

"I feel like what would make mine and my brother’s angle different would obviously be the emotion part, right? The promo part of me and my brother, just us. Imagine the fire, imagine the emotion within me and him. If you saw it with Roman and you saw it with Sami, this would just be amplified 10 times more, so I'm excited and I'm ready just to deliver to the people."

He further added:

"Of course, maybe special referee (if Rikishi will get involved at WrestleMania)," Jey continued. "I don't know about that hot tag. You know what, I take that back. I think Pops has got one more little run in him." [H/T: Eurosport]

The closest "Main Event" Jey Uso got to winning a singles title was a few weeks ago when he challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately for him, Jimmy Uso made sure he did not win the belt.

