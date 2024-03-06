[WATCH] Jimmy Uso explains his actions following WWE RAW main event

Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso main-evented WWE RAW this week. The two previously squared off in December 2023, and unfortunately for Mr. Main Event, the night ended in a similar fashion. This time, though, McIntyre's win was assisted by Jimmy Uso.

After Solo Sikoa was fended off by Cody Rhodes, Jimmy distracted Jey enough to allow the former WWE Champion to hit the Claymore and secure the win. Post-match, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins sprinted to the ring and took out Jimmy Uso before the latter could inflict further damage to Jey Uso. Rollins then ate a Claymore from McIntyre.

WWE shared a backstage moment with Jimmy Uso on social media, in which he claimed that he was only showing "love" to his twin brother and had no plans to use the steel chair.

Watch the Instagram video shared below:

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso has not been made official just yet, but all signs are pointing to the first-time-ever clash between the Usos to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

Solo Sikoa sent John Cena packing from WWE

At Crown Jewel in November last year, Solo Sikoa picked up a rather dominant win over 16-time World Champion John Cena. This marked the Cenation Leader's final appearance for the pro-wrestling juggernaut.

There have been talks of bringing Cena back for WrestleMania XL. However, he will be filming the second season of Peacemaker, so his schedule is jam-packed. Nevertheless, per WON, the creative team is considering doing "something fun, short and memorable and with substance."

During his last run with WWE in the fall, John Cena was mostly at odds with The Bloodline, albeit he took a backseat for LA Knight. He still has unfinished business with the Samoans, so it wouldn't be a shocker if the company books him against The Enforcer or The Bloodline as a whole again.

Aside from this, Cena also teased another world title win while conversing with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT. If he does manage to do so, he will break his own and Ric Flair's record of having held 16 world titles in the wrestling world.

Every member of The Bloodline has a clear direction for a match at WrestleMania XL, except Solo Sikoa. What will he be up to?

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!