Rikishi sends heartwarming message to Naomi following Jade Cargill attack

WWE legend Rikishi sent a heartwarming message to Naomi after she was attacked by Jade Cargill at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cargill was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, and missed several months of action before her return at the PLE this past Saturday night.

Jade Cargill appeared at the start of the Women's Elimination Chamber match and went after Naomi, eliminating her from the bout. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life, and Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso.

The Hall of Famer took to Instagram today to share a video of himself holding hands with the former SmackDown Women's Champion and noted that he will always have her back.

"ALWAYS I GOT YOU #OurTRIN @trinity_fatu keep ya head !!! 🩸☝🏾," she wrote.

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill during her absence in the tag team with Bianca Belair and the duo had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. The two stars ultimately lost the titles to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last week on WWE RAW.

Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber this past Saturday night and is scheduled to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. The Genius of the Sky pulled off a stunning upset last night on WWE RAW and defeated Rhea Ripley to become champion in the main event.

Bianca Belair reacts to Jade Cargill's attack at WWE Elimination Chamber

Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair admitted that she was confused following Jade Cargill's return.

In an interview following the PLE, the veteran shared that she was confused about the former AEW star attacking Naomi. Belair added that she needed to talk to both stars and did not want to jump to any conclusions.

"I was so confused. Honestly, I was very confused. I felt like I still need answers for that. I didn't understand what was happening. Naomi and I were very sure that Liv did that. And Naomi pushed to me that Liv and Raquel did that. But when I got back to my match, Naomi wasn't there because she was stretched without, and Jade wasn't there. So, I feel like I need to talk to both of them before I jump to conclusions right now," she said. [From 0:50 to 1:15]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the storyline about Jade Cargill's attack on the road to WrestleMania 41.

