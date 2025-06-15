Rikishi sends important message after Solo Sikoa's decision regarding Jacob Fatu's future post his betrayal

Rikishi sent an important message on social media after Solo Sikoa gave Jacob Fatu a week to fix things. The Samoan Werewolf betrayed Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Fatu and JC Mateo initially came to Sikoa's rescue, taking out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who just before that were about to launch an assault on Solo during the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Within moments, Fatu turned his back on Sikoa, preventing him from winning the MITB briefcase.

On Instagram, Rikishi sent a message to his family members and shared a photo featuring them. The real-life Bloodline member stated how proud he was of his boys and declared that family was everything.

"Family is EVERYTHiNG #FatuAnoaiThang 🩸☝🏾Proud of these boys !!" Rikishi wrote.

You can check out Rikishi's post below:

Rikishi believes Jacob Fatu is a future Hall of Famer

Rikishi has high hopes for Jacob Fatu, claiming that he is a future Hall of Famer. He also praised The Samoan Werewolf, saying that he was capable of having good matches with high-flyers, including Penta and Rey Fenix.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer also noted that if booked well, Fatu could be a Hall of Famer one day and stated the following about the reigning United States Champion:

"He can have a good match with Penta. He can have a good match with Rey [Fenix]. I think that can be a good high-flying psychology match. You got the beast versus the high-flyer. But the beast is a good high-flyer too. He can do it all, right? My point is you stick Jacob with the right guys, the right names, and the right angle, [and] you're looking at a future Hall of Famer."

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are expected to feud, unless The Samoan Werewolf accepts the former Tribal Chief's peace offering on next week's SmackDown and tells him that he loves him.

