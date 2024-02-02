Rikishi sends major message to real-life Bloodline member before SmackDown - "your time is now"

A day before WWE SmackDown, Rikishi sent a message to his real-life family member, letting him know that his time has finally come.

The real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu is currently a free agent and is working on the indie scene at this time, where previously he was working with MLW. Since becoming a free agent, he's worked with Zilla Fatu as well, and the star has now apparently got the freedom to join WWE if that's the direction he wants to take.

The Samoan legend sent a message on January 28, saying that Jacob Fatu was on another level and no one could touch him. He also asked that now that he was a free agent, where should he go, WWE or AEW?

Expand Tweet

Fatu replied saying that he loved his uncle, and now Rikishi has answered that message. With an emoji of a blood drop indicating their real-life Bloodline, Rikishi apparently hinted at Fatu's ability to join the faction in WWE at some point in the future.

He also took John Cena's catchphrase to tell Fatu that his time was now.

Expand Tweet

For the time being, Fatu has not chosen either company apparently, but that may change in the coming weeks, with fans keeping an eye on the latest Anoa'i family member who may burst forth in AEW or WWE next after a dominant run in MLW.

Jacob Fatu could strengthen Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction or even challenge him after Rikishi's blessings

While Rikishi has been asking WWE to sign Jacob Fatu and have him join the Bloodline, there are yet to be developments.

Although Fatu is not a part of the Stamford-based promotion, in MLW, the star was dominant and showed what he was capable of. Should he choose to go to WWE, fans would have to wait to see what Fatu decided to do.

He has three choices before him in WWE at this time. He can do his own thing and not be associated with the Bloodline. If he gets involved with the Bloodline, he will have to choose between helping Roman Reigns or overthrowing him to become the new Tribal Chief.

At this time, all of this remains only conjecture as he's yet to officially join any promotion.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.