Rikishi sends a message aimed at Solo Sikoa before the end of 2023

Rikishi took to social media to send a message after WWE on FOX's nominations for Breakout Star of the Year. Solo Sikoa is one of the nominees.

Sikoa, a member of The Bloodline, secured the biggest victory of his career in 2023. At the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, he dominantly defeated John Cena.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sikoa's father and WWE legend Rikishi sent a cryptic message reacting to WWE's on FOX's nominations for Breakout Star of the Year.

Check out a screenshot of Rikishi's Instagram story:

"?????" wrote Rikishi.

Expand Tweet

Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu commented on Solo Sikoa's victory over John Cena

Anoa'i family member and professional wrestler Jacob Fatu reacted to Solo Sikoa's victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel.

Speaking in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu revealed that he was almost brought to tears after Sikoa's win over Cena. Fatu said:

"I watched it live when it was going on on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he's wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We're all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, da*n nearly brought tears to my eyes. It's the business that we love to do. It's the business that changed our lives. It's the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it's Crown Jewel. F**k it, it's John Cena, baby."

Expand Tweet

At the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Sikoa made his main roster debut, interfering during Roman Reigns' Universal Championship Match against Drew McIntyre.

Do you think Sikoa will win a championship in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.